StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.32 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
