StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA opened at $2.03 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

