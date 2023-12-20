StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Energous stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energous

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston acquired 52,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

