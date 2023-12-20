StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.04. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.