StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 4.6 %

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

