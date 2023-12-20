StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.05 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 4.11.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Fuel Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

