StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.14 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $305.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 8,123.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Green Plains Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

