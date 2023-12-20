StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.14 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $305.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.72.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 8,123.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter.
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
