StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $116.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.03. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.