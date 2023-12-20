StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $116.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.03. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LL Flooring
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
