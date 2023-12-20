StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.13.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
