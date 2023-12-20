StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.