StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $68.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.51. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.