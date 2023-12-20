StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.03. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,296 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

