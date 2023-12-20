StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 0.79. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth $11,181,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

