StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
