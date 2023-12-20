StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

EVOL stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

