StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.70 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

