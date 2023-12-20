Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

