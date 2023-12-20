Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.99 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

