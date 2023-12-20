Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

