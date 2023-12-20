Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $37.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

SNV stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,776 shares of company stock worth $826,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

