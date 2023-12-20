Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

