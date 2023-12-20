Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $53.07 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after buying an additional 2,022,694 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $32,973,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $34,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.