Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 357.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 1,790.06% and a negative net margin of 1,498.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,003,667.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,995,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,373,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

