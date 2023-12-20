TD Cowen Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after buying an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

