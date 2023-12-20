Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.
