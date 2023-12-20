Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) & Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Critical Contrast

Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF – Get Free Report) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telesites and Comcast.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesites 0 0 0 0 N/A Comcast 0 9 13 0 2.59

Comcast has a consensus target price of $49.87, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Comcast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comcast is more favorable than Telesites.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesites N/A N/A N/A Comcast 12.54% 19.97% 6.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telesites and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Telesites and Comcast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesites N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comcast $121.43 billion 1.48 $5.37 billion $3.61 12.38

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Telesites.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Comcast shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comcast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comcast beats Telesites on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesites

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector. The company was founded on October 19, 2015 and is headquartered in Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels. The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, which include broadband, voice, and wireless services, as well as solutions for medium-sized customers and larger enterprises; and small business connectivity services for international locations. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal's television and streaming business, including national and regional cable networks; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks; NBC and Telemundo owned local broadcast television stations; and Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming service. It also operates international networks comprising the Sky Sports channels, as well as other digital properties. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates Xumo, a consolidated streaming platform. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

