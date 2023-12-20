Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TENB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.09. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,933. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

