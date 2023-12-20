Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

