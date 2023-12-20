Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.77.

TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average is $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

