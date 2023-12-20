The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

