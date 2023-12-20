The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.