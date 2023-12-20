The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($5.98) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

NYSE BA opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $265.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

