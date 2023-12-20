The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $157.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

AMD stock opened at $140.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $17,223,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

