The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $158.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $148.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

