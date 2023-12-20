The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $42.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

