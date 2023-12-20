The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

