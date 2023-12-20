The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

