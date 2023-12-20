Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $528.35 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.27 and its 200-day moving average is $509.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

