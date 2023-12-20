TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.29. TORM shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 187,323 shares changing hands.

TORM Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 44.01%.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TORM

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.62%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TORM by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the period.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

