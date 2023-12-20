Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.59. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,865 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,214. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

