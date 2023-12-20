Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $60,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

