Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.