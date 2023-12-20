Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,448 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,039,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 155,851 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 413,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 50,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 395,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 116,495 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TSI opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

