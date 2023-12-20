Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $447.79 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.41. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

