Transform Wealth LLC Sells 23,755 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,678,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKT opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

