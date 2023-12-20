Transform Wealth LLC Sells 554 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,230,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,213,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWD opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $165.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

