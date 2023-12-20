Transform Wealth LLC Sells 61 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.98. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

