TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $83.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 2.07. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,122 shares of company stock worth $2,246,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

