Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

