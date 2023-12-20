trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. Equities research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

