TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

TrueCar Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.56.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

